Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released TS ICET final phase seat allotment result 2021. Candidates can check the seat allotment result at the official site tsicet.nic.in.

As per the schedule released, students have to self-report online, pay the tuition fee and submit documents from November 26 to 27. Candidates will have to pay the Processing Fee of Rs 600 (for SC/ST) and Rs 1200 (for others) through online payment (Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking) / T-Wallet. The fees can be paid through the official site.

Steps to check TS ICET final allotment result 2021:

Visit official website tsicet.nic.in Go to Candidaate Login Enter login ID and hall ticket number, password and date of birth to login The TS ICET seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

TS ICET 2021 was conducted on August 19 and 20 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. The state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.