Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The IBPS Clerk prelim exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on December 19. The computer-based exam will be held in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The preliminary exam will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes and will consist of 100 objective-type questions worth a total of 100 marks. It will include three tests: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 7800 Clerk vacancies in various participating banks across the country under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP).

At the exam centre, candidates must carry their admit card/call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it and same valid photo ID in original along with 1 additional photograph. Read the instructions given in the Instruction Booklet carefully.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk admit card 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on Clerk Prelim admit card link Key in your registration/roll number and date of birth to login The IBPS Clerk admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download IBPS Clerk admit card 2021.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.