Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Lower PCS exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on December 12.

UKPSC aims to fill up a total of 190 vacancies through Lower PCS exam, of which 35 vacancies are for the post of Nayab Tehsildar, 27 for Deputy Jailor, 28 for Supply Inspector, 50 for Marketing Inspector, 9 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 10 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Excise Inspector and Senior Cane Development Inspector each, 23 for Cane Development Inspector, and 4 for Khandsari Inspector.

Here’s UKPSC Lower PCS exam 2021 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC admit card:

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the admit card link for Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2021 Key in your login details and submit The UKPSC Lower PCS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UKPSC Lower PCS admit card 2021.