Indian Post will today, November 27, conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts in Maharashtra Circle under Sports Quota. Interested candidates can apply on the official website dopsportsrecruitment.in upto 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 257 vacancies, of which 93 vacancies are for the post of Postal Assistant, 9 for Sorting Assistant, 113 for Postman, 42 for Multi Tasking Staff.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant/Postman is 27 years. The maximum age limit for Multi Tasking Staff post is 25 years.

Educational Qualification:

Postal and Sorting Assistant: The candidate must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognised university or Board of School Education or Board of Secondary Education. The candidates of higher qualifications will also be considered but they have to fulfill the above conditions. There will be no preference for higher educational qualifications.

Postman/Mail Guard: The candidate must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognised university or Board of School Education or Board of Secondary Education. Knowledge of Local Language i.e., Marathi in respect of Maharashtra State. More details in the notification.

Multi Tasking Staff: The candidate must have passed 10th Standard from a recognized Board of School Education or Board of Secondary Education. The candidate should have knowledge of working on computer.

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website dopsportsrecruitment.in Register yourself and proceed with application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be made on educational and Sports qualification subject to fulfillment of prescribed conditions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.