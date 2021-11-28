The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has begun online registrations for the special rounds conducted for admission to NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs. The CSAB portal and has been activated at the official link csab.nic.in. Candidates who want to participate in CSAB 2021 special rounds must carefully read CSAB-2021 Special Rounds Information Brochure.

Through the CSAB round, vacant seats at NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) after completion of all JoSAA rounds will be filled. The number of vacancies was announced yesterday. The total stands at 7611.

The CSAB special round registration will close on November 30. The special round 1 seat allotment result will be released on December 2. Candidates will be allowed to freeze, slide or float the options, report online and pay fee from December 2 to 4.

The CSAB seat allotment round 2 results will be declared on December 7.

Here’s CSAB 2021 special round schedule.

Steps to register for CSAB 2021:

Visit official link csab.nic.in Click on the registration link Enter JEE(Main) Application Number and password to login Register, fill seat choices Pay required fee and submit Take a printout of the application.

Here’s direct link to register for CSAB 2021.