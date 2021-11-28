The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the result of the Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP ECET first seat allotment 2021 today. Registered candidates will be able to check the seat allotment result at the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

The online registration for AP ECET counselling was conducted between November 15 and 18. Candidates were allowed to exercise web options from November 22 to 24.

Once the AP ECET seat allotment result is out, the self-reporting, reporting at college and commencement of classwork will begin from today onwards.

Steps to check AP ECET seat allotment result 2021:

Visit the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in On the homepage, click on allotment result link (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check ECET seat allotment result Follow instructions to secure seat.

JNTUA conducted the AP ECET 2021 on September 19 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra institutes. The University held the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).