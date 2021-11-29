Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the result of the Clerk Post Code: 887 recruitment examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result from Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Clerk exam was conducted on August 29 in which 15144 candidates appeared for the written exam. The answer keys were released on August 31.

As per the result notice, 185 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process i.e. typing skill test. The merit list contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check HPSSC Clerk result 2021:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Notifications’ tab and then ‘Latest Notification’ Click on the result link for Clerk 887 The HPSSC Clerk result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching your roll number Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to HPSSC Clerk result 2021.

HPSSC will conduct the Typing skill test of the shortlisted candidates January 11, 2022 at 9.30 AM in the two premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.