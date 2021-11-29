The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the Jr Statistical Assistant exam under Advt 04/2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

JKSSB will conduct the exam for Junior Statistical Assistant advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020 will be held from December 7 to 11.

Moreover, any candidate who does not find his/her admit card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after September 20.

Steps to download JKSSB admit card 2021:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card/Hall Ticket of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Jr Statistical Assistant” Key in your registration number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the JKSSB admit card Take a print for future reference.

“The candidates are once again intimated that there shall be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination. The detailed criteria of Selection and Syllabi for the said posts has already been notified and are available on the official website of the Board,” read the JKSSB notice.