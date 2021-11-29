Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the exam date for UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 12, 2021.

The exam will be held for the post of lecturer in civil engineering, lecturer in electrical engineering, lecturer in mechanical engineering, workshop superintendent, principal, and English lecturer posts. The schedule for other posts will be released later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1370 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Principal, 1039 for Lecturer, Engineering & Technical Branches, 16 for Workshop Superintendent, 87 for Librarian, and 215 for Lecturer (Non Engineering).

Meanwhile, the Commission has released admit card for the post of RO/ARO. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

The exam is schedule to be conducted on December 5 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam will be held at 22 districts including Agra, Basti, Lucknow, Jhansi, Etawah, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, and others.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment and 109 for Special Recruitment. The application process commenced on March 5 and concluded on April 1.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.