Today is the last day to apply online for vacancies for the posts of Deputy Manager at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Interested candidates can apply on the official website nhai.gov.in.

The NHAI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 73 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 30 years.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

Here’s NHAI recruitment 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for NHAI recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website nhai.gov.in On the homepage, click on “VACANCIES” Now click on “Apply Now” against the advertisement Fill in the form, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for NHAI vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be recruited on the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Indian Engineering Services (I.E.S) Examination (Civil), 2020 conducted by UPSC, read the notification.