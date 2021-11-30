Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the official notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from December 6 to 25.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 21 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer under the state Agriculture Department.

Here’s RPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Agriculture) or B.Sc. (Horticulture) Honours from a University. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Selection process

RPSC will conduct a screening test for candidates. Qualified ones will be called for the interview round.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. The application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates.