Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Senior Resident (Medical Education Department). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from December 16, 2021 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 386 Senior Resident vacancies. Candidates may check vacancy details available in the notification below:

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 25 years and must not be more than the age of 35 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: MS//MD//DNB/Diploma in relevant field. Candidates can check the details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

