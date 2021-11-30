Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has today, November 30, released the Mains examination schedule for the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2020. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to commence on December 15 and conclude on December 21, 2021. Candidates can check the detailed schedule available on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

A total 348 candidates have qualified for the HPAS Main (written) Examination 2020.

All the qualified candidates are hereby informed that Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination-2020 will be conducted w.e.f. 15-12-2021 to 21-12-2021 (except 20-12-2021) at Shimla, reads the notification.

Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the Main exam and have not applied for HPAS (Main) Examination 2020 are advised to apply upto December 2, 2021 through their respective user login IDs, thereafter link shall be disabled and no further time will be provided.

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

Exam Schedule Date Subjects Timings 15-12-2021 English 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon 15-12-2021 Hindi 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM 16-12-2021 Essay 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM 17-12-2021 General Studies-I 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM 18-12-2021 General Studies-II 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM 19-12-2021 General Studies-III 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM 21-12-2021 Optional Paper-I 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon 21-12-2021 Optional Paper-II 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM

The Commission shall release the admit card depicting their Names, Roll Number, Centre of Examination and instructions to the candidates, shortly.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.