The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2022). As per the notification, the registration process will commence from December 1, 2021 and conclude on December 30, 2021. Candidates will be able to apply on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

“AFCAT 01/2022 Registration for AFCAT and NCC branches is going to commence on 1st Dec 2021 at 1000 hrs and end on 30th Dec 2021 at 1700 hrs. Candidates are requested to fill the application form well in time and avoid last minute rush,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 317 vacancies. The courses will commence from January 2023 onwards.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the fling branch should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on January 1, 2023. The minimum and maximum age limit for the ground duty (Technical/Non-Technical) branch is 20 to 26 as on January 1, 2023.

Candidates are advised to check the notification for more details regarding education qualification, physical/medical standards, selection process and others.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the applicants will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 250. Candidates registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay the fee. The training will commence in the first week of January 2021 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.