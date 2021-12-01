The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application edit window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications and made the payment of exam fee are allowed to edit their applications till December 7, 11.55 PM at the official website nbe.edu.in.

The Board will conduct the NEET SS 2021 exam on January 10, 2022. The admit card will be released on January 3.

Information entered in the application form can be changed during the “Edit Window”. However, the following fields in the application form shall remain non-editable: Name of the Candidate, Email ID, Nationality, Test City.

“Candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-SS 2021 during the earlier application submission window (i.e. 22.09.2021 to 08.10.2021) but have failed to update their choices for eligible super-specialty courses during 01.11.2021 to 22.11.2021 can also submit their choices of super specialty programme during this edit window,” the Board said.

Here’s NEET SS edit window notice.