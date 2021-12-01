Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) will reopen the online application window for the 2020 Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET). Candidates can register themselves for the exam online at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in. The window to apply for MPTET will open on December 14 and close on December 28.

The Board will conduct the MPTET 2020 exam in March next year. The exam details and rulebook will be out tomorrow, December 2.

Applications were previously invited for the exam in January 2020, however, the exam was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates who have earlier registered for the exam need not apply again.

Here’s MPTET 2020 notice.

MP Vyapam or PEB conducts the MPTET examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.