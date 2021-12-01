Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the screening test for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) under Irrigation Department. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website apsc.nic.in using their roll number.

The exam will be held on December 5 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM (Engineering).

The Commission has also released the selected and rejected list of candidates for various departments:

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” tab under Important Links Key in your roll number and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

