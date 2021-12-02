Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Junior Engineer at the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies and pay the application fee on the official website upenergy.in.

The UPPCL JE recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on the second week of January 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 173 Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical posts.

Eligible Candidates

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and maximum age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a diploma in electrical engineering.

Here’s UPPCL Junior Engineer recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. Rs 12 is applicable to candidates from PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for UPPCL JE recruitment:

Visit the official website www.upenergy.in On the homepage, click on Vacancy/Results Click on “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF “ JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2021/JE/ELECTRICAL” Register yourself and proceed with application Upload the require documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UPPCL Junior Engineer posts