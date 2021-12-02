Railway Recruitment Cell South Eastern Railway has invited online applications for recruitment to various vacancies of Goods Guard against General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rrcser.co.in till December 23, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 520 vacancies.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years. The upper age limit for the candidates from unreserved category is 42 years. For candidates from OBC and SC/ST category, the maximum age limit is 45 and 47 years, respectively.

Educational Qualification: Degree from recognised university or its equivalent.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rrcser.co.in On the homepage, click on “Notice” tab Click on “Online link for GDCE 2021 for Goods Guard.” Fill in the required details, upload the documents and register yourself Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for the vacancies.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit in Computer Based Test (CBT). The test will be conducted for the duration of 90 minutes. The question paper will consist 100 objective type questions, carrying 1 marks each.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.