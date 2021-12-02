The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the exam schedule for the Village Development Officer exam 2021. Candidates can check the schedule from Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the RSMSSB VDO Preliminary exam will be conducted on December 27 and 28. The exam will be conducted in two sessions every day: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 and 4.30 PM.

The Board will issue a separate notice for the release date of admit cards. Candidates are advised to regularly official visit the website for all updates.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts. The Board will select candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam. Candidates who will the VDO Prelim exam will then appear for the Main exam in February 2022.

Here’s RSMSSB VDO exam 2021 schedule.