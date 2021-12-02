Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to 197 posts of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till December 31.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 197 posts.

Here’s RSMSSB MVSI recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: i) Class 10 pass; ii) Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 250 is applicable.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Recruitment Advertisement” tab Now click on “Apply Online” against Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021 : Detailed Recruitment Advertisement Register yourself and login to the portal Apply for the vacancy and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.