Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam calendar for February 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

“The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examination for the various post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test,” reads the notification.

Detailed instructions regarding online examination and downloading of e-admit cards will be given shortly on the official website of the Board. Name of examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the E- Admit Card.

As per the notification, the Board will conduct the CBT for the posts of Assistant Forman under Delhi Transport Corporation, Counselor under Department of Women & Child Development, and Pharmacist (Ayurveda) under Dte. of Ayush on February 20, 2022. The examination for the post of Head Clerk under Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board will be conducted from February 21 to 25, 2022.

For the post of Assistant Grade II under Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the exam will be held on February 26 and 27, 2021.

On February 27, the exam will be conducted for the post of Pharmacist (Unani) under Dte. of Ayush, Head Clerk under Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, Assistant Filter Supervisor under Delhi Jal Board, and Head Clerk under Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board in various shifts.

