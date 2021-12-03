Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the skill test admit card for the post of Assistant Review Officer 2020. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upenergy.in using their roll number and date of birth.

A total of 80 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 16 ARO vacancies.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on “View/Download” against DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT REVIEW OFFICER AGAINST -04/VSA/2020/ARO Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.