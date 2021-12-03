The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the release date of admit card for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant exam 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in from December 10, 11.00 AM onwards.

BPSSC will conduct the Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam on December 26. The exam will be conducted in two sessions.

Here’s BPSSC SI and Sergeant exam notice.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198. BPSSC had advertised these posts in August last year and online applications were invited in August and September 2020.

Selection Process

Candidates have to appear for two levels of written exam, first a preliminary exam and then the main exam. The preliminary exam will consist of an MCQ paper for 200 marks. Candidates have to achieved at least 30% marks to qualify for the Main exam. Total number of candidates who will be eligible to appear for the Main exam will be 20 times of the total vacancies.