Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the document verification for the post of Computer Operator 2016. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.

The DV is scheduled to be conducted on December 7 from 10.00 AM onwards at Commission’s office — 3rd floor, Pickup Bhawan, Vibhuti Khand, Gomtinagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the notification, a total of 134 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 79 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Examination Interview tab Now click on “Download Documents Verification Letter” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The application process for the recruitment to the post of Computer Operator began on December 14, 2016. The examination was held on January 10, 2020. The revised answer key was made available on June 1, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.