The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the provisional answer key of the Constable recruitment Preliminary Written Test 2021 today, December 3. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, through e-mail at wbprb10@gmail.com within 7 days from the release of the answer keys.

“The answers to 100 (hundred) Questions for the Preliminary Written Test held on 26.09.2021 for recruitment to the post of Constables & Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020 have been uploaded on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) for 07 (seven) days w.e.f. 02.12.2021,” reads the notification.

The WB Police Constable prelim exam has been scheduled on September 29 (Sunday) from 12.00 noon to 1.00 PM.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the answer keys

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on the answer key link available under “Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February this year.

The posts will be filled up on basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

