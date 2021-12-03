The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The last date to register and pay the application fee is January 1, 2022. Registered applicants will be able to submit their forms till January 10, 2022.

The OPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 381 Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) vacancies under Advt. No 19/2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a post graduate degree in the concerned Broad Speciality/ Super Speciality or any other equivalent degree or qualification prescribed by the MCI/NMC from time to time. Those who have undergone Diplomate National Board training in concerned subjects are also eligible for the post of Assistant Professor subjects to fulfilling of any other criteria regarding Diplomate National Board, prescribe by MCI/NMC from time to time in force.

Selection Process

OPSC will be shortlisting candidates on the basis of a written test. Candidates may check the examination details available in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. ST/SC category candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies