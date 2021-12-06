The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2021 was held on July 17 and 18, 2021.

The result has been prepared on the basis of the results of the Stage-I (Preliminary) Examination held on 21st February, 2021, Stage-II (Main) Examination held on 17th and 18th July, 2021 of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2021 conducted by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION and followed by the Personality Test in the month of November, 2021, reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result” tab Click on the result link available against “Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

The UPSC recruitment drive was being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies, of which, 15 posts are for Chemists in the Geological Survey of India, 16 posts of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), 6 posts of Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics), and 3 of Scientist ‘B’(Chemical).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.