The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Commandant -02/2022 batch on its official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply online at the portal till December 17 (5.00 PM).

ICG Assistant Commandant 02/2022 batch notification offers 40 posts of General Duty and Commercial Pilot Entry and 10 posts of Technical (Engineering & Electrical) officers. The vacancies of GD and Technical are available only for male candidates.

ICG Assistant Commandant preliminary exam 2022 will be held in early January next year. The e-admit cards to eligible candidates for appearing in the Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) will be issued from December 28 onwards.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 20-24 years (born between July 1, 1997, to June 30, 2001) for both branches. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Educational qualification:

General Duty (GD): i) Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60% marks in aggregate; (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics.

Commercial Pilot Entry: Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Minimum educational qualification - 12th pass (Physics and Mathematics) with 60% marks in aggregate.



Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Minimum educational qualification - 12th pass (Physics and Mathematics) with 60% marks in aggregate. Technical: i) Engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate, ii) At least 60% marks in aggregate in Physics and Maths in Class 12.More details in the notification.

Here’s ICG Assistant Commandant 02/2022 batch notification.

Steps to apply for ICG Assistant Commandant vacancies:



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, go to ‘Opportunities’ tab Select post and proceed with application form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future referance.

Here’s the direct link to apply for ICG Assistant Commandant 2021.

Selection procedure

The selection process will include two stages. Candidates will be shortlisted for Preliminary Selection which will consist of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT).

The candidates who qualify Preliminary Selection will be called for Final Selection, to be conducted tentatively from early February to April 2022. The Final Selection will consist of Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test).

A merit list will be prepared for the medically fit candidates on the basis of marks obtained at FSB and depending upon the availability of vacancies. Such candidates will be called for document verification.