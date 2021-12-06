Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Range Forest Officer (Main) Written Examination 2021. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2021 onwards at Shimla. The subject wise date sheet will be uploaded shortly on the website of the Commission hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The e-admit card of the candidates depicting their names, roll number, centre of examination and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission and will be available on http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login shortly, reads the notification.

A total of 467 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main exam. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 45 vacancies of Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Forests, HP.

Selection Procedure

HPPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of a written exam — screening test and main exam, followed by a physical test and interview/personality test.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the schedule of the Personality Test for various posts.

Personality Test schedule for various courses Name of Post(s) Date(s) of Personality Test Lecturer (Applied Sciences Humanities) English December 16 Lecturer, Electrical Engineering (Polytechnic) December 16 to 18 Lecturer, Electronics & Communication Engineering (Polytechnic) December 17 and 18 Assistant Professor (Architecture) December 17 and 18

