Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has released the model answer keys of Junior Assistant (JA) and Deputy Manager (DM) recruitment exams. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official recruitment portal riico.onlinerecruit.in/2021/.

RIICO held the JA and DM recruitment exams on December 5. The company has notified 80 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) and 8 for Deputy Manager (DM).

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key at the link available on the website before December 7 (5.00 PM). A fee of Rs 1000 per key challenge will be applicable.

Steps to check RIICO answer key:

Visit the recruitment portal riico.onlinerecruit.in/2021/ On the homepage, click on “Question Paper Booklet and Answer key for the post of Junior Assistant, Deputy Manager (ID/Tech.)”

Select the relevant answer key/question booklet link The RIICO Junior Assistant answer key will appear on screen Check and download. Raise objection, if any, by following instructions here.

Here’s direct link to RIICO answer keys and question paper booklet.