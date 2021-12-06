The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the written exam for various posts advertised under Advt. No. 01/2020. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC had conducted the 01/2020 exams from August 12 to 20 for the posts of Work Supervisor , Carpenter , Plumber , Surveyor, Painter, Mason, etc. The exam was held in OMR-based written mode.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Such candidates have been called for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules.

Steps to check HSSC 01/2021 result:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link “Result of written examination and notice to candidates for scrutiny of documents (written examination held from 12.08.2021 to 20.08.2021)” The HSSC result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s HSSC 01/2020 result merit list.

The Scrutiny of Documents of the shortlisted candidates will be held from December 10. The candidates are advised to report at 9.00 AM in Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of the downloaded application form, HSSC said.

In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter.