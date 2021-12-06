Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the result of the Bihar Police Constable exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result merit list at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police Constable exam 2021 was conducted on March 14 and 21 in which 10,20,471 candidates particpated. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8415 vacancies.

Qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test or PET, which will be held in January 2022. The merit list contains the roll numbers of successful candidates in the written Examination and qualified for PET.

Steps to check Bihar Police result 2021:

Visit official website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on the result link for Bihar Police Constable The Bihar Police Constable result merit list will appear on screen Check by searching your roll number (Ctrl+F) Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download CSBC Bihar Police Constable result 2021.

Selection Process

The Bihar CSBC 2020 Police Constable selection will involve a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.