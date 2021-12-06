The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 this week. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE will conduct the CTET 2021 between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The test will be conducted in CBT Mode only (Computer Based Test).

According to the schedule, the CTET admit card will be released in the first week of December. The admit card can be downloaded using the candidate application number and date of birth. The exact date and shift of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both papers.