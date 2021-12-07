Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can register and pay the application fee on the official website opsc.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to submit their applications till December 14.

OPSC had notified a total of 335 posts of Post Graduate Teacher for 17 standalone government higher secondary schools under the Department of Scool and Mass Education.

The recruitment notification is available on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A B.Ed. degree along with a Master’s degree in the relevant subject is must. A degree/Diploma in Computer Application is desirable.

Exam fee

Applicants have to pay an online exam fee of Rs 400. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register yourself through New User link and proceed with application Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for PGT vacancies.

Selection Procedure

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of Career Assessment and personal interviews. Out of 100, Career Assessment will carry 70 and interview 30 marks.