The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer keys were released on November 3. The CBT exam was conducted on September 28, 2021 and the OMR sheet based exam was conducted on October 3, 2021.

Earlier, the agency had released the scorecard of BHU entrance test 2021 for various PG and UG courses.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on final answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

BHUET final answer key (OMR based).

BHUET final answer key (CBT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.