Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will announce the seat allotment result today for the special round 2 conducted for admission to NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs. Registered candidates will be able to check their CSAB seat allotment result through official website csab.nic.in.

Through the CSAB round, vacant seats at NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) after completion of all JoSAA rounds will be filled. The number of vacancies stands at 7611. The special round 1 allotment result was out on December 2.

After the CSAB seat allotment result, candidates will have to report online, upload documents and pay fee from December 7 to 9 (12.00 PM).

All candidates who have confirmed their seats in CSAB Special Round 1 and 2 have to report at the allotted Institute from today to December 13 (5.00 PM). Candidates who have secured their seat by paying a partial admission fee during JoSAA round 6 are also required to report at the allotted institute during this period.

Here’s CSAB 2021 special round schedule.

Steps to check CSAB seat allotment result 2021: