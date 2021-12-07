Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the exams for the posts of Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv due in December. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC had earlier scheduled the Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv on December 26, 27 and 28. However, the Commission has decided to defer the exams till January due to clash of exam dates with CBSE.

As per the revised exam timetable, HSSC will conduct the OMR-based written exam for Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv on January 7, 8 and 9, 2022.

The exams for Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv will be held in two sessions — morning 10.30 AM to 12.00 noon and evening 3.00 to 4.30 PM. The admit card will be released on January 1, 2022.

Here’s HSSC Patwari, Gram Sachiv exam notice.

The HSSC recruitment under Advt Nos 7/2019-8/2019-9/2019 is being conducted for 1100 posts of Canal Patwari, 697 posts of Gram Sachiv and 588 posts of Patwari.