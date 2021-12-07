The University of Delhi will release the third merit list today for DU postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2021-22. The third admission list was earlier scheduled to release on December 3, but was deferred to December 7.

The DU PG third admission list will be for courses of both PG Entrance/Merit-based admission. Shortlisted candidates can apply for the allotted seat from December 8 (10.00 AM) to 9 and the departments/colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list in the same period. Payment against the first merit list can be made till December 11 (1.00 PM).

Here’s DU PG third admission list revised schedule.

Steps to check DU PG admission list 2021:

Visit official portal admisison.uod.ac.in Click on the ‘PG Admission List’ link under the ‘Postgraduate Admission’ section

Open the merit list link for relevant course under Third Admission List The DU PG admission list will appear on screen

Download and check by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

At DU, 50% of the total seats will be filled on the basis of the candidates‘ merit in the Qualifying Examination (Merit-based admission) while the remaining 50% of the total seats will be filled on the basis of candidates’ rank in Entrance Test (Entrance based admission). NTA conducted the DUET 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based mode and the results were announced earlier this month.

As per University figures, over 1.83 lakh students have applied for admission to PG courses this year. The first admission list was released on November 17 and the second on November 26.