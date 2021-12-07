Hyderabad-based Osmania University has announced the final phase seat allotment result of Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests or CPGET 2021 today, December 7. Candidates can check the seat allotment result at the official website tscpget.com.

The eligible candidates will have to report at the college and hand over the acknowledgement card at the college, reads the notification.

CPGET 2021 was held from September 18 to 27, 2021 and the result was declared on October 21.

Steps check TS CPGET seat allotment result

Visit the official website tscpget.com On the homepage, click on “Click here for TS CPGET - 2021 Admissions” Click on “Phase I Allotment Candidates Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the allotment result.

Candidates who have not been shortlisted in the 1st seat allotment can apply for the next round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.