West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the personality test of West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS) 2019 on December 13 and 14 in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website wbpsc.gov.in from December 8, 2021.

A total of 44 candidates have been shortlisted for the PT round.

“The candidates are being called for the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, etc. ) to be produced on the date of the Personality Test,” reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Here’s direct link to the PT schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.