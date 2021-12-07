Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the final result of the Jail Prahari 2020 recruitment. Candidates who appeared in the Physical Proficiency Test (PPT) can check the result online at the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PEB Jail Prahari 2020 exam was held in December 2020. A total of 2845 candidates were qualified to appear for PPT, which was conducted in July 2021.

Steps to check MPPEB Jail Prahari 2020 final result:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link Enter Application No or Roll No and Date of Birth and hit search button The MPPEB Jail Prahari 2020 final result Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to MPPEB Jail Prahari final result.