Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the counselling schedule of 2014 Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the notification, the counselling/document verification is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 24 in two shifts — 9.30 AM and 2.00 PM. A total of 14410 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the counselling round.

Here’s the list of eligible candidates.

Steps to download the counselling schedule

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Click on “IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING SCHEDULE FOR SCRUTINY OF DOCUMENTS/COUNSELLING OF CANDIDATES TO ASCERTAIN THEIR ELIGIBILITY of Adv. No.0606114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination-2014)” under Notice Board tab The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to check more details in the notification below:



Here’s direct link to the counselling schedule.

The Commission had invited online applications from eligible candidates for the exam from September 20 to October 4, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 12,041 vacancies of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and various other posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.