The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the typing test admit card for the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uprvunl.org.

The typing test is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2021 at Masters Consultancy Services, 140 Durgapuri, Vigyan Khand, Bharwara Crossing, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh-226010.

Applicants are directed to report by 8.30 AM at the venue. The exam will be held for the duration of 2 hours — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uprvunl.org/uprvunl On the homepage, click on the admit card link under Public Notice Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive being conducted to fill up a total of 353 vacancies.

