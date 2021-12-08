Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the result of the Medical Lab Technician and Laboratory Attendant recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the result merit list at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Lab Technician and Laboratory Attendant exams were held on November 21 (Sunday) in an objective-type MCQ format.

The merit list contains the roll number, application number, name, and marks of the selected candidates. A total of 268 candidates have qualified the Lab Attendant exam while 375 candidates have qualified the Medical Lab Technician exam.

Steps to download PSSSB result 2021:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ section Click on theresult link for Lab Technician/ Attendant

The PSSSB result merit list will appear on screen Check by searching your roll number (Ctrl+F) Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Lab Attendant result 2021.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Lab Technician result 2021.

PSSSB has notified 7 vacancies for the post of Lab Technician Grade-II and 5 for Lab Attendant. Online applications were invited in October this year.