The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam notification for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment 2019. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) as per details provided in CEN No. RRC-01/2019 for the RRB Group D exam will commence tentatively from February 23, 2022, in multiple phases.

The link of viewing Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the start of exam. Downloading of e-call letters/admit cards will start four days prior to CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

“The CBT as per details provided in CEN No. RRC-01/2019 will commence tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the RRB notice said.

Here’s RRB Group D exam date notice.

The RRB Level 1 notification for more than 1 lakh vacancies was released in March 2019. Online applications were invited in March and April that year. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.

The Board said over 4.85 lakh candidates whose applications were found rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature will be able to modify their forms from December 15 to 26 on all the official websites of RRBs as a one-time opportunity.

“Thereafter, decision of RRBs regarding validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. In this process the candidates whose application found accepted will also be scheduled in subsequent phases of CBT exam of CEN No. RRC01/2019,” the notice added.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.