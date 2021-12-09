Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of drivers for the state road transport corporation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the official website hrtchp.com till December 27. However, the last date to apply for tribal areas is January 5, 2022.

Application forms will be submitted only at Mandal Offices - Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur, Dharamshala - or Regional Offices. Any application which will be sent directly to the head office will not be accepted and will be treated as cancelled by the HRTC, reports the Times of India.

Here’s HRTC driver recruitment 2021 Official Notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-45 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: Class 10 pass from the state Board.

Experience: Three+ years of driving experience of Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTV).

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 300 through Demand Draft.

Selection process

HRTC will conduct a Preliminary Driving Test for applicants in their respective mandal offices.