Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the release date of admit card for the upcoming Computor recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Computor exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on December 19 for the duration of 2 hours (10.00 AM to 12 noon). The Board will release the admit card for download on its offical website on December 13.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 250 Computor vacancies. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test followed by the interview round.

Here’s RSMSSB Computor 2021 admit card notice.