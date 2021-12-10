The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the counselling date for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination 2020. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the examination will have to appear for the counselling round at December 17, 2021 at 10.00 AM.

The counselling will be held at Auditorium of Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Sector 26, Chandigarh.

“All the successful candidates in the examination are requested to attend the counselling session and be present on the said date and time alongwith all original certificates relating to educational qualifications, age, caste, date of birth, etc. alongwith three latest passport size photographs,” reads the notification.

If a candidate fails to appear for the counselling or present without complete required documents, s/he will be considered uninterested in the position. The next candidate in the merit list will be considered for the post as per his/her merit and preference.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 75 vacancies.

The recruitment is for the following posts: Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade-II)/District Probation Officer (Jails).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.