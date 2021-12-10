State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 1200+ Officer vacancies in various Circle/State. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/careers till December 29, 2021.

The recruitment is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in January 2021. Applicants will be able to download their admit card from January 12, 2021 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1226 vacancies, of which 1100 are regular vacancies and 126 are backlog vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on December 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on “APPLY ONLINE” under RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selection for the recruitment on the basis of Online Written Test, Screening followed by the interview round. Online written test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. More details in the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.